Man dies after being shot during argument in Chicago's West Loop

A man was in police custody Sunday morning after a shooting left a man dead in Chicago's West Loop.

Police said a 38-year-old man was outside near Halsted and Lake streets around 2:50 a.m. He was outside when he got into a quarrel with two men who were inside a gray sedan, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot him, police said.

The men then drove away.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they placed a 28-year-old man into custody in connection with the shooting, after he suffered a bullet graze wound to the leg and self-transported to the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center.