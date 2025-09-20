2 men shot after fight at bar on Southwest Side

Two men were shot, and one was critically wounded, inside a bar in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at Mario and Sandra's Bar, in the 3600 block of South California Avenue, just before 10:40 p.m., and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the two men, both 43 years old, got into a fight with an unknown man who fired shots.

One of the victims was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The second victim was taken to the same hospital where he is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.