Man dies after being found shot in overturned SUV on Chicago's Southeast Side

A man is dead after Chicago police officers found him in a sport-utility vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head on the city's Southeast Side early Sunday.

At 12:34 a.m., police were called to a crash in the 10100 block of South Avenue M — and found a silver sport-utility vehicle turned on its side. The vehicle had hit multiple unoccupied parked cars, police said.

Inside the SUV, police found a 20-year-old man unresponsive, police said. He had been shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident, and found her way to a nearby house. She contacted emergency services herself, and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police found a weapon at the scene. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.