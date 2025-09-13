1 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

At least one person is dead and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city during the weekend, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 49.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police said around 7:46 p.m., a 40-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the thigh and the abdomen in the 5500 block of South State Street in Washington Park. He was listed in good condition.

No further information, including what led up to the shooting, was released.

Later in the evening, four men were wounded in a mass shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street.

The men, ages 35 to 49, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition, and the other three were in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Kimball Avenue

At 3:58 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Adams Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was outside when multiple unknown men approached on foot, pulled out a firearm, and fired multiple shots before fleeing. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right knee and left heel and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Weapons were recovered on scene, and Area Four Detectives are speaking with four people of interest, and charges are pending.

At 5:38 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street, a 31-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. Someone got out, pulled out a gun, and fired shots at the victim before fleeing northbound on Dearborn Street. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially listed in fair condition. Police said his condition was stabilized.

At 5:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Vernon Avenue, two teen boys, 16 and 19, were walking near the sidewalk were approached by three males who pulled out guns and fired shots at the victims. The victims each suffered a gunshot wound in the leg and were self-transported to the University of Chicago, initially listed in good condition.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.