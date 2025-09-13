Watch CBS News
Woman shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was killed in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said the 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Kimball Avenue. Police said the woman had been shot in the head, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. 

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified. 

Video from the scene shows Chicago police putting down at least 25 evidence markers. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

