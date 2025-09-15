4 men wounded in shootout on Chicago's West Side

A shootout left four men wounded overnight Sunday into Monday in the North Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Two of the men wounded by gunfire were believed to be the initial shooters, and were taken into police custody.

As of just before 5 a.m., crime scene tape was seen blocking the intersection of North and Lorel avenues. It was 11:51 p.m. Sunday when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots nearby.

Moments later, officers found two men on the ground, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the groin, while a 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

Police also found two other men with gunshot wounds, who were taken into custody.

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot graze wound to his face and refused medical treatment.

Grand Central Area detectives believe the incident may have involved an exchange of gunfire between the men, but they were still working early Monday morning to confirm exactly what happened.

At one point, officers were seen using the ladder from a fire truck and a flashlight, possibly searching for evidence. Police were also seen searching a silver sedan that had its trunk open.

Charges were pending early Monday morning against the men who were taken into custody.