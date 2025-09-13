4 men hospitalized after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

Four men were hospitalized after a mass shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to a call for a person shot and found a 38-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Halsted with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said three other victims drove themselves to different hospitals after they were shot at the same location. Two men, 36 and 35 years old, were shot in the legs, and a 49-year-old man was shot in the calf and thigh.

The additional victims were listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.