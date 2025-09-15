Shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood leaves boy, 17, dead

Police early Monday were investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

At 12:18 a.m., the 17-year-old boy was outside in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, near Argyle Street, when eight men he didn't know walked up to him and opened fire in his direction, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the scene, police were seen investigating in an alley, where evidence markers for shell casings were on the ground and crime scene tape was strung up.

No one was in custody in the shooting Monday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.