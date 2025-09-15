Shooting on Chicago's Southeast Side leaves teen in critical condition

A teen was shot and critically wounded early Monday morning in on Chicago's Southeast Side.

At 2:58 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 10600 block of South Avenue M in the East Side community. A witness reported hearing a loud noise and seeing the victim on the ground.

The victim, a boy estimated to be 17 or 18 years old, was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. He was listed in critical condition.

Police were still looking for the shooter Monday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.