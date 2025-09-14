Watch CBS News
2 men wounded, 1 critically, in shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Two men were shot and wounded in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood late Saturday night.

Chicago police said at 11:07 p.m., two men — ages 21 and 38 — were outside near 85th and Sangamon streets when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up. The two men inside the SUV started quarreling with the victim, and then took out guns and shot them, police said.

The SUV then pulled away.

The older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. The younger man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

There was no one in custody Sunday morning in connection with the shooting. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

