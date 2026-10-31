1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 46, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, officers responded to a call of a walk-in person shot at Stroger Hospital.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, a 46-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Van Buran Street. He is listed in good condition.

The victim couldn't provide responding officers with further details about the incident.

Later in the evening, just before 11:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot and killed after an argument turned into a fight at a home in the 4800 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

Police said the victim and a known man were involved in the argument that turned into a fight. During this, the known man pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:23 a.m. in the 500 block of East 50th Place

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.