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Man, 35, fatally shot during argument turned fight at Albany Park home

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man is dead after being shot during an argument that turned into a fight at a home on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim was arguing with the known man inside the home just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kilpatrick Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The argument turned into a fight, and the known man pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

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