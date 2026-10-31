Man, 35, fatally shot during argument turned fight at Albany Park home

A man is dead after being shot during an argument that turned into a fight at a home on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim was arguing with the known man inside the home just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kilpatrick Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The argument turned into a fight, and the known man pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and a firearm was recovered.

No other injuries were reported.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.