Man, teenage boy critically hurt in South Side shooting

A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were hospitalized after a shooting on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of persons shot in the 500 block of East 50th Place in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, also in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Are 1 detectives are investigating.