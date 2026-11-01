Man shot, killed in fight in Chicago Lawn community

Police early Sunday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said at 2 a.m., a 41-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue. The second man pulled a gun and shot the first man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The first man self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.