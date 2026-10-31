Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 2 others hurt in West Side shooting, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the city's West Side Saturday evening.

Chicago police said around 5:18 p.m. the victims — a woman, 35, and two men, 29 and 23 — were on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale when a vehicle pulled up and two armed people from inside got out and shot at all three victims.

The suspects then got back in the vehicle and fled heading westbound.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old man was hit in the stomach and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 35-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No further information was released.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue