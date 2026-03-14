1 killed, 4 others injured in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed, and four others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 39.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 60th Street around 7:14 p.m., when he was approached by at least one gunman who fired shots at him.

The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, just before 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Latrobe Avenue, a 39-year-old woman was parking her vehicle when another known woman approached her and began shooting at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple graze wounds to the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Then, a little over an hour later, around 10:41 p.m., a man entered a convenience store in the 100 block of West Adams Street and began taking retail items from the shelf. The suspect exited the store and was confronted by a 31-year-old man. The suspect shot the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshots to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street, a 34-year-old man was in an alleyway when he was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

At 1 a.m., a 30-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim is in good condition, but was uncooperative with details.

Unless otherwise noted, there were no arrests made in either incident.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.