Man critically injured after robbery, shooting at 7-Eleven in downtown Chicago

A man was shot and critically injured in a robbery and shooting at a 7-Eleven in the Loop on Friday night.

Chicago police said around 11:50 p.m., a man entered the convenience store in the 100 Block of West Adams and started taking items from the shelf. When the man left the store, he was confronted by another man.

The suspect then took out a gun and fired multiple shots and the victim before running off.

The victim, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.