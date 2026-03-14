Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically injured after robbery, shooting at 7-Eleven in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot and critically injured in a robbery and shooting at a 7-Eleven in the Loop on Friday night. 

Chicago police said around 11:50 p.m., a man entered the convenience store in the 100 Block of West Adams and started taking items from the shelf. When the man left the store, he was confronted by another man. 

The suspect then took out a gun and fired multiple shots and the victim before running off. 

The victim, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue