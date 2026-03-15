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Chicago police sergeant shot, wounded while driving in Pullman neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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An on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot overnight Sunday into Monday while driving in the city's Pullman neighborhood.

Police said at 11:11 p.m., a sergeant assigned to the Calumet (5th) District was driving in a marked patrol car in the 11200 block of South Corliss Avenue when they were hit in the leg by a bullet.

The sergeant drove to the hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition, police said.

A suspect was placed into police custody, and a gun was recovered, police said.

Calumet Area detectives and the Investigative Response Team were investigating.

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