Teen shot, killed in car in Chicago's North Park neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the North Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

At 10:30 p.m., the teen was traveling in a vehicle in the 6100 block of North Kimball Avenue, near Glenlake Avenue, when he was shot by someone in a red vehicle.

The teen was shot once in the face and torso and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The teen was identified as Sergio Agon Mejia.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of Sunday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.