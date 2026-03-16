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Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was critically injured after he was shot while driving in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday night.

At 9:44 p.m., the man was traveling in his car in the 1500 block of North Karlov Avenue, near Grand Avenue, when he was shot by a man standing near the curb, police said.

The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.

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