Chicago weekend shootings leave 4 people hurt, according to police

At least four people were wounded in weekend shootings across the city, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 34 to 72.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Walnut Street. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the arm and abdomen. He was treated by fire crews and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

While on scene, they received another report of a person shot in an alley. There, officers found a 43-year-old man shot in the 3300 block of West Lake Street. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right torso and abdomen. Fire crews also treated him before he was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

The victims did not provide any further details about the shootings.

Then, at around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Belmont Avenue, a 72-year-old man was parking his vehicle when an unknown armed man attempted to remove property through his car window.

The victim opened his car door, and a struggle ensued between the two. During this, the gun fell to the ground and discharged, hitting the victim in the leg. The armed man left the scene.

The victim self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:48 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street, a 34-year-old man was standing by his car in the street when two armed, unknown males approached and removed property from the victim. The gunmen then shot at the victim in the side of the torso and fled the scene in a dark SUV. The victim was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update through the weekend.