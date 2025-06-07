Watch CBS News

2 men found shot in Garfield Park, police say

Chicago police say they found a 47-year-old man near Walnut and Homan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. While at the scene, they were called about a 43-year-old man who was found in an alley near Lake and Homan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.