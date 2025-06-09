Man killed, another hurt after being shot while leaving business in Back of the Yards

One man was killed and another was hurt after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue.

Chicago police said two men, 51 and 69, were leaving a business when three unknown people got out of a dark sedan, pulled out guns, and opened fire.

The 69-year-old was hit in the chest and back and died at the scene.

The 51-year-old was hit in the left leg and rear and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The gunmen fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.