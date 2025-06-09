Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, another hurt after being shot while leaving business in Back of the Yards

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One man was killed and another was hurt after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue.

Chicago police said two men, 51 and 69, were leaving a business when three unknown people got out of a dark sedan, pulled out guns, and opened fire.

The 69-year-old was hit in the chest and back and died at the scene.

The 51-year-old was hit in the left leg and rear and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The gunmen fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.