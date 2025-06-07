Watch CBS News
Man, 72, shot during attempted armed robbery in Belmont Cragin neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 72-year-old man was hurt after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. Belmont Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was parking his vehicle when an unknown armed man attempted to remove property from the victim through the vehicle's window.

The victim opened his car door, and a struggle ensued between the two. That's when the gun fell to the ground and discharged, hitting the victim in the leg. The would-be robber ran from the scene.  

The victim self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

