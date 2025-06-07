Man, 72, shot during attempted armed robbery in Belmont Cragin neighborhood

A 72-year-old man was hurt after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. Belmont Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was parking his vehicle when an unknown armed man attempted to remove property from the victim through the vehicle's window.

The victim opened his car door, and a struggle ensued between the two. That's when the gun fell to the ground and discharged, hitting the victim in the leg. The would-be robber ran from the scene.

The victim self-transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.