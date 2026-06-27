1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to Chicago police

At least one person was killed and three others were injured in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 49.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of East 71st Street just before 10:30 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the cheek and shoulder.

Fire crews also responded to the scene to treat the victim before taking him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 4:55 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, a woman, whose age was not released, was inside a vehicle when someone approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered one gunshot to the throat and one to the right hand. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of West North Avenue, preliminary reports say a 17-year-old boy was walking outside in an alley when he approached an unknown male and female. The unknown male then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left arm. The offender fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.



At 6:02 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street, preliminary reports say that a 45-year-old man was walking outside when he got into an argument with a known person, who pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The offender was taken into custody. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.