Man shot, wounded in car in Chicago's West Ridge community

A man was shot and wounded early Sunday in Chicago's West Ridge community.

At 1:24 a.m., the 30-year-old man was parked in his car in the 3000 block of West North Shore Avenue, near Sacramento Avenue and just south of Chippewa Park, when another man came up to him and a quarrel ensued, police said.

The second man took out a gun and shot the first man, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition, police said.

The shooter fled westward from the scene on foot, police said.

The victim's car was later seen pulled over at Devon Avenue and Troy Street a few blocks away.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.