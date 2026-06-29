Man shot, killed near CTA yard in Chicago's Roseland community

A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland community early Monday morning.

Early reports indicated that the man might have been a Chicago Transit Authority worker or possibly a passenger, but this was not immediately confirmed.

At 4:15 a.m., the 57-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 9900 block of South State Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital.

As of 6:30 a.m., police had set up crime scene tape along an overpass on State Street, right where the Dan Ryan Expressway forks into the Bishop Ford Freeway to the south suburbs.

A large CTA train yard is located beneath the overpass, which is also about half a mile south of the 95th Street Red Line terminal.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.