Woman shot in leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A woman was shot in the leg and wounded in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community late Monday night.

At 11:30 p.m., the 38-year-old woman was walking outside in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting Monday morning, Calumet Area detectives were investigating.