Man shot, critically wounded in Chicago's River North district

A man was left in critical condition after being shot while walking in Chicago's River North district early Sunday morning.

At 2:13 A.M., the man was walking in the 400 block of North LaSalle Drive, near Hubbard Street, when a white sport-utility vehicle pulled up and a man got out and demanded the victim's property, police said.

One of the men from the SUV then shot the victim multiple times. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The attackers fled the scene in the white SUV, police said. No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Belmont Area detectives were investigating.