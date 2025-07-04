7 hurt in shootings across Chicago during Fourth of July weekend, police say

At least seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 52.

Shootings from Thursday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 49, was near the alley around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when he was hit by gunfire. He self-transported to Roseland Hospital in serious condition.

Hours later, around 8:18 p.m., another man, 40, was in the 300 block of East 117th Street when he was inside a vehicle and was approached by another unknown vehicle. The driver from inside pulled out a gun and then fired shots in the victim's direction, hitting him in the thigh.

The victim self-transported to Roseland Hospital in series condition.

Chicago police officers later responded to the 0-100 block of North Hamlin Avenue just before 9 p.m., where a man, 36, suffered multiple gunshots about the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in series condition.

Another man, 33, was shot during an argument in the 11900 block of South Wallace Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the gunman shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in series condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Friday

At 12:04 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Cermak Road a 47-year-old man was traveling on a bicycle when a black SUV drove past, and an unknown people from inside opened fire. The victim was hit in the right flank and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 1:54 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Harvard Avenue, a 20-year-old man told police that he was driving when he got into an argument with unknown men driving in two separate vehicles, who pulled out guns and shot at the victim. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left eye and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 62nd Place, CPD officers found the victim, a 52-year-old man, unresponsive. A witness told them that two unknown men approached the victim on foot and shot at him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and died at the scene.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

