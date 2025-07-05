Watch CBS News
Teen girl killed, man wounded after shooting in Chatham neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Teen girl dead, man hurt in Chatham shooting
Teen girl dead, man hurt in Chatham shooting 00:30

A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 35-year-old man was wounded Friday night after a shooting on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 83rd Street.

The victims were approached on foot by an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired shots in the victim's direction.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

The girl was shot in the throat and was pronounced dead at the hospital. She has been identified by medical examiners as 16-year-old Meeyah Smith.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and is in good condition

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody, Area 2 detectives are investigating

