10 killed, 63 hurt in shootings across Chicago during 4th of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 10 people were killed and 63 others were hurt in shootings during the Fourth of July weekend across Chicago as of Friday.

The ages of the victims range from 8 to 74.

Three mass shootings happened during the weekend. One of the shootings left two women and an 8-year-old dead in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday morning. The two others involved shootouts in Little Italy and South Austin neighborhoods.

Wednesday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a motorcyclist was shot while riding in the 600 block of East 71st Street just before 11 p.m.

Police said the 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body by someone inside a gray SUV. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Less than an hour later, a 26-year-old man was driving in the 6500 block of South Western Avenue around 11:29 p.m. when he was struck in the head and neck by gunfire from an occupant in a red car. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Thursday/ Fourth of July

At 12:12 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Avers Avenue, a 36-year-old woman was standing outside when she was struck by gunfire. The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Laflin Avenue, a 34-year-old man was outside when he was shot in the neck by someone who fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

At 2:57 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Harding, police responded to a person shot and found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the head. The victim told officers that he was physically attacked by someone prior to being shot. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in serious condition.

At 6:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, officers responded to an alert and additional calls of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, there were five people with gunshot wounds, and those officers immediately rendered first aid to the victims. Three children, all boys ages 5, 7, and 8, are all in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital. The 7-year-old later died at the hospital. A 45-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 24-year-old woman died at the University of Chicago Hospital. The offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction.

At 2:08 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue, officers responded to a gunshot alert and found a male of unknown age unresponsive, with one gunshot wound to the right flank and one to the chest. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died.

At 3:14 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard, a 16-year-old boy was standing near the alley when he was struck by gunfire. He suffered one gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in unknown condition.

At 3:12 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Keokuk Avenue, a 19-year-old man was standing near the street and was approached by an unknown vehicle. Someone from inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots in the direction of the victim. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

At 8:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 36-year-old man and another male, 30s, were outside when they were struck by gunfire. The 36-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was taken to U of C in good condition. The second man suffered multiple gunshots to his body and was transported to U of C in critical condition. Preliminary investigation indicated that the offender may have been traveling in a vehicle.

At 8:34 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Neenah Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found that a 13-year-old boy had been struck by a bullet fragment on the upper right side of the chest. The victim was in the yard of a residence when the incident occurred and was unable to provide further details of the incident.

At 10:28 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, officers on patrol saw a male offender near the lot of a gas station in an argument with a 23-year-old woman. The offender pulled out a gun and shot the woman and was then pursued by officers after a brief foot pursuit. The offender made good in his escape as he fled through a crowd. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was dropped off at Loretto Hospital in a black sedan in critical condition.

At 11 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, a man, 30, was standing on the street in a crowd when an unknown male offender approached and shot at the victim before fleeing on foot. The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to U of C in critical condition. He died a short time later.

At 11:55 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Indiana Avenue, a 38-year-old man was leaving a residence when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. The victim was shot twice in the leg and was taken to U of C in fair condition.

At 11:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue, a 35-year-old man was in an argument with another male who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died.

At 11:50 p.m. in the 900 block of North LeClaire, a 59-year-old woman was shot in the hip and head while standing outside. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A second woman, 29, was shot in the torso and also taken to Stroger in fair condition. Preliminary investigation indicated the offender fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Friday

At 12:14 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police responded to a person shot and found that multiple victims were struck by gunfire. Preliminary investigation indicated that there was an exchange of gunfire between two people who fled the scene. The youngest includes two 18-year-old women and the oldest, a 74-year-old woman. Seven of the eight people shot suffered graze wounds or were shot in the leg.

At 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of South University Avenue, a 23-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the leg. The victim self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

At 1:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue, police responded to a residential complex where a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:44 a.m. in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found that multiple victims were struck by gunfire. Preliminary investigation indicated that there was an exchange of gunfire between two people who fled the scene. Two women, 18 and 20, and four males, ages 15-25, were struck by gunfire but are expected to recover.

At 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of North Mason Avenue, two men, 31 and 36, were both outside when they heard shots fired. The 36-year-old was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Stroger in critical condition. The 31-year-old was struck in the arm and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

At 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue, a man, 30s, was sitting in a parked vehicle at a gas station when he was shot at by a male offender who fled the scene in a white sedan. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Loyola in fair condition.

At 2:12 a.m. in the 500 block of West Oak Street, a 32-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was shot at by someone in a white SUV. The victim was grazed in the head and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

At 2:35 a.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Street, a 36-year-old man was taking out the trash when he was shot at by a male offender who fled the scene on foot. The victim was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

At 2:14 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Troop Street, a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were outside when they heard shots fired and felt pain. The female victim was struck in the hand and was taken to Little Company of Mary in fair condition. The man was shot in the torso and taken to Christ Hospital, also in fair condition.

At 2:42 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street, a 29-year-old man was in an alley when a male offender exited a white vehicle and began shooting at the victim. The victim sustained was struck in the hip and was taken to U of C in fair condition.

At 2:09 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Washington Boulevard, police responded to a person shot and found a 43-year-old man victim who sustained multiple gunshots to the body. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

At 2:24 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Normal Avenue, a 49-year-old man self-transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition after he was shot in the chest. The victim was uncooperative with details.

At 2:44 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found that multiple victims were struck by gunfire. A 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face and is in good condition. The victim refused EMS. A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital. A 51-year-old male victim was struck once on the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. The victims were unable to provide details of the incident.

At 3 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Union Avenue, a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg while sitting in a parked vehicle. The victim told officers that he was shot at by someone traveling in a white sedan. The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At 7:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, a man and a woman were found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

At 1:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue, a 40-year-old man was driving when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to Trinity Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the body. His condition was stabilized. No other injuries were reported.

At 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Lake Street, a 26-year-old man told police he was walking when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 6:46 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, a 19-year-old man, and a 42-year-old woman were standing outside when a White Tahoe pulled up, and someone inside fired shots. The man was shot in the ankle and self-transported to Mt. Sinai, where his condition was stabilized. The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt. Sinai, where her condition was also stabilized.

At 2:58 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 56th Street, a 40-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk and was approached by an unknown vehicle. Multiple occupants exited, and at least one male offender from within pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim was shot in the elbow and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

At 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, a man, 59, was involved in an argument with a known offender who pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The victim suffered a graze wound in the facial area and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 3:25 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Harvard Avenue, two men, 27 and 29, were standing near a residence when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown offender. The 27-year-old was shot twice in the arm. The 29-year-old was struck once in the hand. Both victims self-transported to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

At 4:21 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Western Avenue, a 34-year-old man was inside an apartment when he was shot in the left leg by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue, a 47-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk and was approached by multiple men who pulled out firearms and shot at the victim. He was shot once in the back and once in the rear. The victim self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

At 9:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of West 47th Street, a man, 41, was a passenger inside a vehicle when someone fired shots in the area and struck the victim. He was then taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right ankle and left foot in good condition.

At 11:32 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Monroe Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot and discovered a man, 38, who was struck by gunfire. The victim was shot twice in the abdomen and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital. The victim was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

Saturday

At 2:02 a.m. in the 3500 block of South California Avenue, a girl, 16, was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired in the area, and the victim was struck. She suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 2:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street, a 29-year-old man was standing outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Stroger, where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his left rear. No other injuries were reported. The victim was not cooperating with police.

At 4:22 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Emerald Avenue, a 23-year-old man was standing outside when a black Kia pulled up, and someone began firing shots. The victim was shot in the left leg and was taken to Stroger in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 4:37 a.m. in the 700 block of North Lamon Avenue, a 34-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right forearm. A 33-year-old man self-transported to St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left chest. No other injuries were reported. The victims were not cooperative with responding officers.

At 9:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, a 37-year-old male was walking when someone approached him and demanded property. The offender then fired shots in the victim's direction, striking the victim in the calf. The offender then fled the scene without any proceeds. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

Otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back for updates.