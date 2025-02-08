1 dead, 6 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is dead and six others are hurt following shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 25 to 42.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 4300 block of South King Drive just before 8 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was hit multiple times in his body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Later in the evening, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at an apartment in the 5800 block of North Kenmore Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old was shot in the chest, and a woman of unknown age was shot in the chin.

Both were treated by fire officials and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 85th Place, a 30-year-old man was driving a silver sedan when he was arguing with another man driving a gray sedan. The altercation turned into a fight, and the gray sedan driver fired gunshots at the victim's vehicle as he drove past him. The victim suffered a gunshot graze wound to the shoulder. He refused medical treatment. The offender drove off and is not in custody.

At midnight in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 39-year-old woman was driving northbound in a vehicle when someone in a dark-colored sedan driving southbound fired gunshots at the victim's vehicle and continued driving. The woman was hit in the left leg and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:53 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers were met by a 42-year-old woman who had two gunshot wounds to the left arm. She directed officers to an apartment, where they found an unresponsive 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Fire crews treated the man and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was also taken to the medical center in good condition. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either incident. Check back for updates.