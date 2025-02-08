Watch CBS News
Pair shot, critically hurt inside apartment building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman are critically hurt following a shooting Friday night inside an apartment building in the Edgewater neighborhood.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at the apartment, where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The man, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the woman, of unknown age, was shot in the chin. Both were treated by fire crews before they were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

