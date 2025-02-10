12-year-old shot and killed inside home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after a shooting inside a Calumet Heights home on Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Chicago police said officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue where the teen was shot. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.