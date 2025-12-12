Chicago braces for weekend of extreme cold, with wind chills double digits below zero

Chicago weather this weekend will be frigid, with wind chills pushing temperatures below zero into the double digits.

The winter weather blast begins with scattered flurries on Friday, with little to no accumulation expected. But starting Friday night, a cold front moves into the area starting between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Get the full 7-day forecast from our First Alert Weather team

The surge of cold air is coming in from Canada. That cold front brings bitter winds with it, so while the official high Saturday is 11 degrees, the wind chills will have the morning feeling like anywhere between 0 degrees and -14, depending on where you are. In fact, all day Saturday the wind chills never get about 0 degrees.

Sunday is even worse, when wind will make it feel like anywhere from -15 to -30 degrees, depending on where you are.

The National Weather Service anticipates the coldest wind chills on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The extreme cold is dangerous for anyone outside, and especially for vulnerable groups like young children, senior citizens, people with chronic illness, outdoor workers and the unhoused. Frostbite can happen in a matter of minutes, especially on extremities like fingers, toes, nose and ears. People outside are also at an elevated risk of hypothermia.

Chicago Warming Centers

The City of Chicago operates warming centers Monday through Friday, and on weekends on in the event of severe weather. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications confirmed four of those warming centers will be open over the weekend.

Warming centers open Friday

Additionally, the following DFSS Senior Centers will be open Friday for warming: Southeast Center (1767 E. 79th St.) and Southwest Center (6117 S. Kedzie Ave.) - open 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. The remaining four Regional Senior Centers will be closed. All 15 Satellite Senior Centers are open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

All Chicago Public Library and Chicago Park District locations are open for people to warm up during the normal Friday operating hours, as are the City Colleges of Chicago. All Chicago Police Districts are open 24 hours for anyone needing to get warm.

Englewood Community Service Center - 1140 West 79th Street

Garfield Community Service Center - 10 South Kedzie Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center - 4314 South Cottage Grove

North Area Community Service Center - 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Community Service Center - 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Community Service Center - 4312 West North Avenue

Warming centers open Saturday and Sunday