Frigid forecast for Bears-Browns game on Sunday has some fans trying to sell tickets

When the Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, players and fans are in for one of the coldest games at Soldier Field in years.

The sub-zero wind chills in the forecast have some fans trying to unload their tickets.

Sometimes Bears fans freeze for their team, and Thursday's temperatures in the 20s were no problem for Lauren Naber.

"It is full winter, yes," she said. "I would be tailgating a thousand percent in this weather."

She's dealt with it before at Soldier Field.

"You're going to be cold, but all the hype and excitement makes it totally worth it," she said.

Naber bought tickets for Sunday's game to celebrate her husband's 30th birthday, but now she's looking to re-gift them.

"We are trying to sell our tickets. We're going to see if we can," she said.

Temperatures could be in the single digits at kickoff on Sunday, but the wind chill could make it feel like it's below zero, and Naber said they can only bear so much.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," she said.

Sisters Jenny Davidson and Amy Selfridge didn't realize it then on Dec. 22, 2008, but they sat through the coldest Bears game on record.

"I remember seeing the forecast, and thinking it probably wasn't a good idea to go," Davidson said.

"We got ourselves some drinks, and when we got up to the top, I remember laughing, because mine had about an inch and a half or two inches of slush on top of it," Selfridge said.

"My friend's nacho cheese was like a brick of cheese," Davidson said.

The 2-degree temperatures that day felt like -13 in the stands.

Selfridge is married to CBS Chicago executive producer Chris Selfridge, who wasn't invited to that game, but had the inside scoop on the weather from meteorologists. He said he has no regrets he wasn't at the that game.

While that 2008 game at Soldier Field might be the coldest temperature for a Bears home game against the Packers, it felt colder on Dec. 18, 1983, when the wind chill at was -15.

Naber said it's probably not worth going to a game that's so cold her beer freezes over.

"That might be where I draw the line," she said.

For fans willing to freeze on Sunday, bear down and bundle up.

"I applaud all the fans that do it," Naber said.