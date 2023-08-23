Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You may want to spend your day inside as dangerous heat moves into the area.

An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

By Wednesday, high temperatures soar to the upper 90s near 98 degrees. Feels like temperatures will likely top 110 degrees to 115 degrees.

Another extremely hot day is expected Thursday with a heat warning remaining in place.

Conditions cool down Friday, making way for a weekend in the 70s.