Chicago transit workers rally downtown as RTA fiscal cliff looms

Public transit workers in Chicago rallied downtown Wednesday morning as a fiscal cliff that could bring deep cuts to public transportation looms ever closer.

Workers at CTA, Metra and Pace stations continued to sound the alarm on a major budget shortfall facing the systems. Officials with the Regional Transit Authority said a $770 million shortfall will lead to service cuts and layoffs.

Wednesday morning workers rallied on the northwest corner of LaSalle and Wacker in the Loop. They said the shortfall will impact all people, from children to senior citizens.

The deadline to pass funding before any cuts take place at the beginning of the 2026 fiscal year is the end of May.

State lawmakers say they are on track to get a funding deal done to prevent the service cuts and layoffs, but the bill remains in the general assembly. The Illinois General Assembly legislative session ends on May 31.