Clock counting down to secure state funding before drastic service cuts to CTA, Metra, Pace

A warning has been issued to anyone who takes public transportation in Chicago — with drastic service cuts looming, Illinois legislators only have until the end of the month to decide what to do and how to address it.

Transit advocates are taking to the streets every week to warn riders. They say the cuts are as bad as transit agencies say they are, and they are not empty threats.

The advocates also say time is running out.

"There is a crisis we're facing," said Kyle Lucas of Better Streets Chicago. "It is as bad as they are saying."

The crisis iso a fiscal cliff in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The "they" Lucas referenced is the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, and Pace suburban buses.

If Illinois legislators fail to shore up $770 million by the end of the month, the way people navigate the Chicago area will change drastically, Lucas warned.

"Entire bus lines and train lines will be cut," Lucas said. "It'll mean people will wait longer for trains."

CBS News Chicago is told the CTA would be forced to close 50 'L,' stations and would lose more than 70 miles of rail service. It would also eliminate more than half its bus routes, and reduce bus frequency by 25%.

The CTA has not yet said anything about which specific 'L' and bus lines and 'L' stops would be affected under this scenario.

Meanwhile, Metra would suffer a 40% reduction in service, and Pace is threatening to eliminate all service after 8 p.m. and all weekend rides.

This possible crisis has been lurking in the headlines for months. What is new now, however, is that there are only a few weeks left to address it.

Amy Rynell of the Active Transportation Alliance and Dany Robles of the Illinois Environmental Council are both in Springfield working with legislators now.

"I think what we're feeling is the urgency behind it," Robles said.

"What other states give to their regional transit? It's a lot more," added Rynell.

Rynell and Robles said when cuts were made to local mass transit service due to the Great Recession back in 2008, some of the changes in service were never reversed.

"There are routes we've never gotten back from that process," said Rynell.

With weeks left to get legislators on board, the RTA is running a massive ad campaign called "Save Transit Now." The campaign warns that the RTA will face "40% service cuts that will make rides overcrowded."

The ads cost between $500,000 and $750,000. CBS News Chicago asked RTA chairman Kirk Dillard if the ad is really worth it.

"It is definitely worth it," Dillard said. "Six thousand letters have been sent to state legislators, and it's our duty to make sure the public, our riders, and those who don't even use mass transit know that this crisis would impact their pocketbooks — as well as their lungs and lifestyle."

The CTA did not participate in the RTA campaign, but Acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen issued a statement emphasizing that the CTA is working with legislators for a solution.

"I feel strongly that Chicago-area public transit must be responsive to the needs of our riders. As CTA's leader, I've directed the implementation of new measures that directly address their needs and concerns, including our new Frequent Bus Network and our ongoing anti-smoking missions in coordination with the Chicago Police Department, which have been informed by customer feedback via CTA's chatbot. This work is especially critical at this time, when legislators are making impactful decisions about investing in CTA for years to come. I am fully engaged with Springfield lawmakers and having productive discussions with them as they consider our agency's financial future. I am also committed to significant, meaningful outreach — to the public, to our employees, and to transit advocates — which ensures our system is designed to deliver reliable and safe transportation for the region."

Dillard said he is confident the RTA will be successful in securing funding.

But if they're not, and nothing is accomplished in Springfield by the end of the Spring Session — which is the end of May — changes in service and cuts will begin at the start of 2026.