Illinois leaders say they're on track to pass transit funding deal before RTA hits fiscal cliff

With drastic service cuts looming to CTA, Metra and Pace, Illinois lawmakers said they are on track to get a funding deal done before the RTA hits their fiscal cliff.

In a press conference, state leaders said the Regional Transit Authority, which oversees the CTA, Metra and Pace suburban buses, needs to shore up $770 million by the end of May or some agencies could face a 40% reduction in service.

State leaders pointed to a decline in ridership expedited by the pandemic as he reason why the agency is facing this fiscal cliff. But those leaders also said they have introduced legislation and, so far, have held eight hearings which include 35 hours of testimony, getting them close to a deal.

"There will be no funding without reform," said Il. Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-8th District). "We do not want people to feel anxiety as they're going to jobs, school, the hospital this summer, and coming into the fall, about how it's going to look for them and their kids and their grandkids in the future."

Train conductors and bus drivers said there would be a ripple effect on the economy with these service cuts.

If a deal isn't done by May 31, changes in service and cuts would begin at the start of the 2026 fiscal year.