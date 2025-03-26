CTA workers warn riders of potential mass transit cuts in Chicago area in 2026

CTA workers on Wednesday were warning passengers of the potential for big transit cuts.

The Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees CTA, Metra, and Pace, has said the Chicago area's mass transit systems are facing 40% service cuts next year if the state doesn't help them close a $770 million budget shortfall.

CTA workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 planned to visit three CTA Blue Line and two Red Line stops on Wednesday morning and afternoon to raise awareness about what those cuts could mean for riders.

"Public transit, it thrives in the city of Chicago. It's the heartbeat. It connects everyone," CTA worker Cassie Collins said.

The RTA is not only calling on Illinois state lawmakers to close the $770 million budget gap for the CTA, Metra, and Pace, but to provide a total of $1.5 billion in new money to maintain the system and expand service.

If the state doesn't address the budget gap, the agencies have said commuters will see significant cuts delays and travel headaches, no matter how they choose to get around.

Officials have said the CTA would have to eliminate some or all service on at least half of its train lines, close or significantly reduce service at more than 50 rail stations, and eliminate 74 of 127 bus routes.

Metra would have to eliminate all early morning and late evening trains, reduce weekday train service to one train per hour on each route, and cut weekend train service to one train every two hours on each route.

Pace would be forced to eliminate all weekend service and all weekday service after 8 p.m. They predicted overall higher wait times, with some routes seeing wait times increase to 30 or 60 minutes.

Paratransit service for people with disabilities would be cut by two-thirds on weekends.

CTA workers said the Chicago area would face a community-wide impact with these cuts

"A lot of areas that have public transportation, people depend on those. So if there are service cuts, we have nothing to get us where we need to go, and that's not only for the public, that's employees as well," Collins said. "It effects people's households. If people can't work, or can't get access to work, that's income that's being affected."

The Illinois General Assembly is still working on a budget for 2026, but Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) said so far it doesn't appear there's any agreement on transit funding without some compromise to cut down costs.

"If we're going to do it, we need to make certain we create efficiencies in the system. Right now, we have four independent agencies – well, three independent agencies acting with one general oversight – and that needs to be consolidated so we start becoming more efficient," Ugaste said last week.

The RTA board will meet for the first time Thursday morning since last week's warning about mass transit service cuts.