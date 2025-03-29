Hundreds in Chicago area protest at Tesla dealers over Elon Musk's role in federal government cuts

Hundreds of people protested Saturday afternoon outside Chicagoland Tesla dealerships, as part of a global day of action at more than 500 Tesla dealers all over the world, protesting billionaire Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration's sweeping cuts to the federal government workforce.

Protesters said they want to show up week after week, as part of an effort to dent the fortune of the world's wealthiest man, most of whose estimated $340 billion fortune consists of stock he holds in the Tesla electric vehicle company that he continues to run while also serving as a senior adviser to President Trump.

At least two such protests were held Saturday in the Chicago area – one at the Tesla dealership on Rush Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood, and another at the Tesla dealership in north suburban Northbrook.

Hundreds of similar protests were taking place across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Protesters showed up to Tesla dealers with signs and chants as part of the "Tesla Takedown" movement.

The main message they want to send is Musk is dismantling the government. They say Musk has too much power in the federal government.

Protesters said they want to shut down the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by Musk. They are also calling for the boycott of Tesla, and called Musk a fascist.

"He's got absolutely no empathy or compassion for people, the neediest people among us who need governmental assistance. Elon Musk needs to go back to South Africa," said Mark Portman, of Highland Park.

"We should all be selling Teslas, not buying them; and selling his stock," Marla Portman said.

This all comes as Tesla drivers, including some in Chicago, say their cars are being vandalized.

Trump administration officials are promising to crack down on what they say are coordinated attacks on Tesla electric vehicles nationwide, although U.S. intelligence suggests lone actors are behind them.

Since January 2025, incidents targeting Tesla EVs have occurred in at least nine states, according to a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security and FBI and obtained by CBS News. "These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents," the bulletin reads.

But the crimes "appear to have been conducted by lone offenders," the bulletin says, adding that all of the incidents have taken place at night, which has made it difficult to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The FBI has created a task force to investigate the Tesla incidents, according to an FBI official, and the DHS memo, published on March 21, said that the FBI and DHS are now working with federal, state and local law enforcement "to disrupt and deter future incidents."