Tesla vehicles in Chicago vandalized in protest of Elon Musk's role in White House

Tesla's stock was hit hard, with its steepest drop in five years. CEO Elon Musk's controversial role in the White House is causing the company and drivers of the vehicles to suffer.

Repair shops and drivers are discussing the impact.

Weekend protests at the Chicago Gold Coast Tesla dealership were peaceful. In New York, there were arrests after a demonstration at a Tesla showroom.

Last week in Oregon, the windows of a dealership were shattered by bullets, and in Massachusetts, a Tesla charging station went up in flames.

"Us Tesla drivers are a little under attack."

Back in Chicago, Ed, who asked us not to use his last name, was parked on Lakeshore Drive last month when he said his blue Tesla was vandalized with a clear message to Tesla's co-founder Elon Musk.

"I look and in giant white spray-painted letters 'F-Elon.' You can probably fill in the blank. For what? It didn't affect Elon it was something I had to deal with," he said.

"I've seen a lot of vandalism cases over the years, but this one might take the cake."

The profane graffiti was buffed out at Richards Body Shop in Albany Park.

"They are getting vandalized just for no reason, just for driving Tesla."

Owner Eddie Zipperstein said what happened to Ed's Blue Tesla isn't isolated.

A Tesla owner and now customer recently sent Zipperstein a video taken in Chicago that shows a white Chevy hitting the bumper, backing up, and then accelerating again, damaging the car. The driver gets out and walks away.

"That was not a kiss that was intentional. They sped back up and ran into him intentionally," Zipperstein said.

He said he's not only fixed vandalized Teslas but has also been targeted for owning one.

"Yes, this is my car, and I get it myself," he said. The kind of car you drive should not be a reason you get attacked."

Ed says ultimately, it's Tesla owners like him suffering the consequences—not Elon Musk.

"If you are trying to make a statement or make an impact, do something more productive. Be an activist, get out there, and spread your message in a positive way. Don't affect a random person spray paint graffiti on their cars," Ed said.