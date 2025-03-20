Musk says Tesla has activated security cameras on vehicles at dealerships amid attacks

What we know about the Teslas set on fire in Las Vegas

Tesla is stepping up security at its dealerships in the wake of vandalism and protests targeting Elon Musk's electric car company, the billionaire adviser to President Trump said on Thursday.

"Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores," Musk tweeted.

When enabled, Sentry Mode keeps a vehicle's camera and sensors powered on and ready to record suspicious activity. "Think of Sentry Mode as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby," according to the Tesla Model 3 owners manual.

The protective steps come amid attacks targeting Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and privately owned cars across the U.S. and elsewhere.

In Canada, Tesla was removed from an international auto show due to safety concerns. On Thursday, police in Hamilton, Ontario, said they are "investigating a series of mischiefs that occurred at a vehicle dealership" in the city. Nearly 80 Tesla vehicles parked outside the dealership had been damaged, including deep scratches and punctured tires, police relayed in a news release.

Meantime, three people face federal charges for allegedly attacking Tesla properties in three U.S. states, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday in an announcement. "If you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars," Bondi stated.

The attacks against Tesla come as Musk oversees a new Department of Government Efficiency that is slashing government spending.

In Mr. Trump's first term, his properties in New York City, Washington and elsewhere drew protests. In the early days of his second term, Tesla is filling that role.

Helped to viability by a $465 million federal loan during the Obama administration, Tesla popularized electric vehicles and proved, despite their early reputation, that they didn't have to be small, stodgy, underpowered and limited in range.

Musk continues to run Tesla — as well as X and SpaceX, among other companies — while also serving as Mr. Trump's adviser.

