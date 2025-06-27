Hot forecast for Pride Parade has Chicago officials urging crowds to stay hydrated

Hot forecast for Pride Parade has city urging visitors to stay cool

City leaders are pleading with the public to stay cool for the second weekend in a row. A heat wave last weekend triggered warnings across the Chicago area, and with Pride Parade on Sunday, another scorching forecast is a big worry.

Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s, with a heat index close to 100.

Roscoe's Tavern, right in the middle of the parade route in Lakeview, will be ready. Drinks will be flowing all weekend. With the heat, that hopefully includes a lot of orders for water.

The bar is reminding people on its social media pages: "stay hydrated."

"Gotta remind people every year. I'd say about an hour in, at some point, we'll have someone like, 'Oh, someone's passed out somewhere, we need to get water to them,'" manager Shawn Hazen said.

Wall-to-wall crowds are expected all along Halsted Street on Sunday.

"You can't move. It's crazy out here," Hazen said.

City leaders are also concerned about the safety of the big crowds in that heat. Police plan to have officers and medical tents stationed along the route to help in the event of an emergency.

"You're talking about conditions where people can become dehydrated, pass out," Police Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Snelling worries the combination of packed crowds and hot weather will put a lot of heat on first responders. So the Chicago Police Department created temporary black and white signs posted along the parade route for anyone calling into 911.

"There are markers along the parade route where they can look up and they give an exact location of where they are," he said.

Another concern: after-party shenanigans that turn criminal. Police arrested more than 50 people following last year's Pride Parade, recovering several guns in the process.

"We've been collaborating extensively with local businesses, bars, and agencies to help manage crowds and prevent unauthorized gatherings," said Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th).

The alderman, whose ward is home to the Pride Parade, thanked residents for their patience this weekend, because road closures for the parade will stay overnight in some locations.

Parking is also restricted until Monday morning in several spots.

Only the good kind of headaches are expected back at Roscoe's. It's one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"Lots of rainbows and lots of people out to have a good time," Hazen said.

Organizers estimate spectator attendance at 800,000 people for the parade.