Police report "mass arrest" on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police reported a "mass arrest" in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood early Monday morning. 

A heavy police presence was seen just before 1:30 a.m.

It is not clear how many people were arrested and the circumstances surrounding the police activity. CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more details. 

The scene is all along Clark Street where Chicago's Pride Parade took place on Sunday. Barriers from the parade were still in place.

