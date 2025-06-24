Chicago Pride Parade 2025: Route, start time, map, street closures and more

The 2025 Chicago Pride Parade is returns to the Northalsted neighborhood on the city's North Side Sunday, June 29.

This year's parade steps off at 11 a.m.

The theme of the LGBTQ+ community celebration will be "United in Pride." Organizers said this year's theme is a call to action and "highlights the power of coming together, embracing our diversity, and championing love, and equality."

Dr. Maya Green and Dr. Catherine Creticos will serve as the 2025 Community Grand Marshals. Both are known for serving the LGBTQ+ community by increasing accessibility and advancing health and community wellness.

What time does the Pride Parade start?

Over 150 groups will travel the 20-block route starting at 11 a.m. at the intersection near Grace Street and Broadway.

The two-mile route ends near Diversey and Cannon Drive, at the north end of Lincoln Park.

The corner of Sheridan Road and Broadway will be closed for staging.

Pride Parade map, street closures and parking restrictions

The areas listed below will restrict parking from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 29:

Both sides of Broadway from Irving Park to Waveland

Both sides of Halsted from Sheridan to Waveland

Both sides of Broadway from Melrose to Diversey

Both sides of Diversey from Broadway 100 feet west of Clark to Cannon Drive

Both sides of Waveland from Halsted to Broadway

Both sides of Racine from Wellington to Belmont

Both sides of Grace from Pine Grove to Fremont

West side of Wilton from Belmont to 3245 N Wilton

South side of Cuyler from Clarendon to Broadway

Both sides of Sheridan from Sheffield to Inner Lake Shore Drive

Both sides of Clarendon from Broadway to Bittersweet

West side of Clarendon from Bittersweet to Buena

Both sides of Fremont from Irving Park to Sheridan

Both sides of Lake Shore Drive West from Cannon Drive to Diversey

Both sides of Cannon Drive from Diversey to Fullerton

Both sides of Diversey from Sheridan to LSD

The following areas will not allow parking from 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, until 7 a.m. on Monday, June 30:

Both sides of Halsted from Waveland to Wellington (and at the intersection within 200ft in each direction)

Both sides of Belmont from 200ft east of Broadway to Racine

Both sides of Sheffield from School to Wellington

Both sides of Clark from Roscoe to Halsted

Both sides of Roscoe, from Clark to Elaine

Both sides of Wellington from Sheffield to Halsted

Both sides of Addison from Broadway to Sheffield

Both sides of Aldine from Clark to the east alley of Halsted (720-759 W. Aldine)

To locate a towed vehicle, please call 3-1-1 or visit this website.

Pride Parade street crossings

Street crossings along the parade route include:

Addison Street at Halsted Street

Cornelia Avenue at Halsted Street

Buckingham Place at Halsted Street

Briar Place at Broadway

Wellington Avenue at Broadway

How to get to the Chicago Pride Parade

The CTA Red and Brown lines have stops near the parade route.

On the Red Line, Wilson, Sheridan, Addison, and Belmont will be the closest stops to the route. Organizers warn that Addison and Belmont will be the most crowded stops.

On the Brown line, the Belmont, Wellington, and Diversey stops will be the closest for parade access.

CTA buses may be rerouted due to the parade. Bus times will be updated here.

Items to leave behind before heading to the 2025 Pride Parade

Alcohol

Bicycles, Scooters

Coolers

Drones

Fireworks

Folding Chairs

Propane, Propane Tanks

Tents, Canopies, or Structures

Tripods, Monopods, Selfie Sticks

Vending

Weapons