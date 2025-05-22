Chicago police step up security around Israeli Consulate, Jewish synagogues after D.C. shooting

Chicago police confirmed they are upping security around the city's Jewish community in the wake of the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

A 30-year-old Chicago man was arrested outside the museum late Wednesday night for allegedly shooting and killing two Israeli Embassy employees who were leaving an event at the museum. They have been identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, an American.

Video shows the suspect chanted "Free, free Palestine" while being arrested, D.C. police said.

Chicago police said in the wake of the shooting, the department is increasing its attention and presence around the Israeli Consulate in the Loop and at synagogues and other Jewish places of worship.

Alderman Debra Silverstein, the only Jewish member of the Chicago City Council, also said she has spoken with Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, who confirmed that while there is no local threat, the 24th District is increasing patrols.

"I ask for law enforcement to investigate any ties to local extremist groups and to act swiftly to make sure the Jewish community in Chicago is kept safe," Silverstein said. "It is time for us to stop allowing antisemitism to masquerade as violent, anti-Israel action. It is time for our elected leaders to keep our local communities safe."

There has been a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Jews in the state of Illinois and across the nation in recent years, and particularly following the October 7, 2023 attack on Southern Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza with Hamas.

Synagogues also regularly employ extra security measures, especially following antisemitic threats or attacks and around the High Holy Days.

In April, the official Pennsylvania Governor's Residence was set on fire and a man charged with arson, terrorism and other offenses during Passover. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is Jewish.

And on October 17, 2018, Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh with an AR-15 and three handguns, declared "All Jews must die," and opened fire. Eleven people were killed and more were injured.