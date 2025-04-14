Illinois Gov. Pritzker says sensitivity to security is "heightened" after arson in Pennsylvania

Security questions for Illinois Gov. Pritzker after firebombing in Pennsylvania

Security questions for Illinois Gov. Pritzker after firebombing in Pennsylvania

Security questions for Illinois Gov. Pritzker after firebombing in Pennsylvania

The man police said threw Molotov cocktails into the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence is now facing attempted murder and terrorism charges — among many others.

On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke about the incident.

Officials said Cody Balmer, 38, hopped a fence and intentionally set a fire at the residence early on Sunday, April 13, while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were home. Josh Shapiro, his wife and four children escaped the Harrisburg mansion unharmed.

Balmer, of Harrisburg, was charged Monday with criminal homicide/attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and more. He was taken into custody on Sunday in the Harrisburg area.

Shapiro said the attack was targeted, but officials don't know Balmer's specific motive yet.

Balmer told authorities he walked over an hour carrying beer bottles filled with gasoline that he siphoned from a lawnmower before scaling the fence, breaking into the house and activating the attack. He knew the family was likely home.

"The fire grew fairly quickly because it was accelerated by the Molotov cocktails that were used in the firebombing," said Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

Balmer told authorities he had been harboring hatred toward the governor and would have beaten him with a hammer if confronted inside.

Balmer's eventually turned himself in after a tip had come in that named him. He was a U.S. Army reservist — notably not trained in explosives.

Balmer's mother told CBS News he is mentally ill and off his medication.

The fire was set hours after the Shapiro family celebrated Passover. It was unclear Monday if there was a connection to the Jewish holiday.

"You can't block yourself off from being around everyday life," Pritzker said when asked about the incident Monday.

After touring a Melrose Park apprenticeship program, Pritzker spoke for the first time about what the weekend attack may mean for his security detail.

"I can't say specifically the kinds of security measures that they'll take that are new and different," he said. "What I can say is that there is heightened sensitivity to the idea of an invasion by people of those grounds, even when there are cameras and state police around."

Pritzker said he spoke with Gov. Shapiro on Sunday.

He said Illinois State Police are constantly reviewing these incidents and updating protocols.

Pritzker would not answer when CBS News Chicago pressed if his procedures changed Monday.

President Trump on Monday said Balmer was not a Trump supporter. Mr. Trump said, "It's probably just a whack job, and certainly a thing like that cannot be allowed to happen."